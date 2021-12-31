TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $117.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

