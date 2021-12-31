Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,973,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.9% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $425,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,158,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

