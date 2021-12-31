TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,173 shares of company stock valued at $447,749,927. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,920.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,923.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2,797.03. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.