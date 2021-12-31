TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 337 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,645,000 after purchasing an additional 922,836 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.18 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $366.16 and a 12 month high of $481.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

