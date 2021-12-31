D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 11.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock opened at $207.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

