D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys 121 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 28.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 277,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

CVX stock opened at $117.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

