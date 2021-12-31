D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 328,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,848,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 452,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.91.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

