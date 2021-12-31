D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Atlas Air Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after buying an additional 181,163 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 154,095 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 119,504 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 103,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 84,587 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,076 shares of company stock worth $5,230,303. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.