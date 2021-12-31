Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 131.14 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 129.80 ($1.74). Approximately 905,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,804,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.72).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Airtel Africa from GBX 120 ($1.61) to GBX 160 ($2.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Airtel Africa’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

