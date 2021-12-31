Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

EBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.40. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.