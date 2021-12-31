Xponance Inc. Sells 1,119 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $350.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.44. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.57.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

