Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,072 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 21.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 166,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 54.8% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 27,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.68. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $208.69.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 194.06%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

