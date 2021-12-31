Seascape Capital Management Buys 143 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Amundi bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,096 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after acquiring an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

MA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $355.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

