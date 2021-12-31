Zacks: Analysts Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $503.38 Million

Brokerages expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will report $503.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $479.36 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $485.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJI shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,632. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

