Analysts Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 214,100 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after buying an additional 527,563 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.67. 127,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138,409. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

