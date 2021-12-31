Energi Market Cap Hits $61.02 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002737 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $61.02 million and $165,858.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00225651 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003561 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00031298 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.97 or 0.00510027 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00080126 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008416 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 48,600,966 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

