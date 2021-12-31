Axis DeFi (AXIS) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $556,359.52 and $20,156.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00041757 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

