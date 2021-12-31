Monarch Capital Management Inc. Purchases 46 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,924.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,911.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,767.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,696.10 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.