Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 161 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $226.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

