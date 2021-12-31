Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Raised by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

RTX opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

