$995.66 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will announce $995.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $985.60 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $936.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. 22,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

