Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) to post $21.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.15 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year sales of $22.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.11 million to $27.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $175.70 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $178.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HYZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.48. 52,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,674. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at $2,375,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $178,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

