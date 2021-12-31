Analysts Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.18. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFSC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.14. 1,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,387. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

