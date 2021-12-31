Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.15 Million

Analysts expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will report $86.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.10 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $76.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $317.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.90 million to $321.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $372.00 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $374.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

First Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. First Bancorp has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $50.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after buying an additional 45,870 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 26,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

