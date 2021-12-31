Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Down 4.4%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.74 and last traded at $37.78. Approximately 8,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 736,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Jamf had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

