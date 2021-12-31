Opium (OPIUM) Price Hits $1.51

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Opium has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00003287 BTC on popular exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and $35,836.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

