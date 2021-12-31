Internet Computer (ICP) Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.63 billion and approximately $304.34 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $24.26 or 0.00052879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00057546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.20 or 0.07900389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,090.08 or 1.00471718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00073361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,885,133 coins and its circulating supply is 190,940,097 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

