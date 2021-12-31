39,000 Shares in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Acquired by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 121.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 27.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCS opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

