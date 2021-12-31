Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,610 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 25,481 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,201,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,524,000 after acquiring an additional 100,346 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $294.73 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $230.15 and a 12-month high of $296.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.14 and a 200-day moving average of $267.56.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.48.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

