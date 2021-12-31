Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after buying an additional 210,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,792,000 after purchasing an additional 136,142 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $777,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,808 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 121,415 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $270.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.