Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Chubb by 0.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 493,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,651,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Chubb by 9.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Chubb by 10.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,682,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,349,000 after purchasing an additional 249,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.88.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB stock opened at $193.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

