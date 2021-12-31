Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Hits $2.43

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00005300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $189.02 million and $81.02 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

