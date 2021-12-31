Mirror Protocol (MIR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $81.02 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00005300 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $189.02 million and $81.02 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00057546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.20 or 0.07900389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,090.08 or 1.00471718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00073361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00052879 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007940 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

