Rune 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,938.00 (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Rune has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for approximately $166.65 or 0.00363280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $5,938.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00057546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.20 or 0.07900389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,090.08 or 1.00471718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00073361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00052879 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007940 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,494 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

