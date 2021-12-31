Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in BCE by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,517,000 after buying an additional 1,096,531 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BCE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,795,000 after acquiring an additional 360,818 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,205,000 after acquiring an additional 334,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,587,000 after buying an additional 521,104 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 104.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

