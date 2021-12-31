4,123 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Purchased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,117,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,789,000 after purchasing an additional 101,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,178,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,608,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,219,000 after acquiring an additional 41,449 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,486,000 after buying an additional 56,798 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 771,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,915,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43.

