Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Makes New $6.89 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.1% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,512,000 after purchasing an additional 982,442 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,475 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,136,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after purchasing an additional 717,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,385,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,853,000 after purchasing an additional 63,847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $51.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average is $52.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

