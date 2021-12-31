Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Purchased by Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,876 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 261,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,397,000 after acquiring an additional 167,212 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 906,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 573,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,308,000 after acquiring an additional 97,577 shares during the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CQP shares. Barclays downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

