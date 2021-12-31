Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,676 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AI. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 30,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,309 shares of company stock valued at $29,091,765 in the last three months. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AI shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Shares of AI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.44. 18,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,570. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of -23.78. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $176.94.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

