MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 83,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

