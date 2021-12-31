The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Increased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,698 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.02. The stock had a trading volume of 89,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,177,229. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

