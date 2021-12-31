ARS Investment Partners LLC Buys 811 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,739,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Tower by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Shares of AMT opened at $291.14 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.