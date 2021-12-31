Newton Hits One Day Trading Volume of $261,095.00 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Newton has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Newton has a market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $261,095.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

