Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Heritage Financial reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of HFWA stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.48. 6,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,994. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $860.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

