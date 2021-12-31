Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 335.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at $235,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,385. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.76. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

