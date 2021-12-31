TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 263 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after buying an additional 757,118 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,993 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $44,434,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 285,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $171.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

