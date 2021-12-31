Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 33.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 44.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 53,043 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CINF stock opened at $113.67 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $82.62 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.44.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

