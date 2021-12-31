Pecaut & CO. Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Pecaut & CO. lowered its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Atlas makes up approximately 2.3% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pecaut & CO. owned approximately 0.10% of Atlas worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlas by 7.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 319,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Atlas by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 840,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 40,752 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atlas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Atlas by 8.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Atlas by 146.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 85,451 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.