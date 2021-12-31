Pendal Group Ltd Grows Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4,921.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,473,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,424,447 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.62% of Arch Capital Group worth $94,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 527.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,689,000 after buying an additional 2,389,675 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 7,132.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,372,000 after buying an additional 1,275,704 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after acquiring an additional 867,475 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $22,720,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $44.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,349,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

