Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,697 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,114 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $81.00 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.65%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

